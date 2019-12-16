USD/INR Technical Analysis: 70.88 is the level to beat for the bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR created an inverted hammer on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bearish setup. 
  • A close above the hammer's high of 70.88 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

USD/INR created an inverted hammer candlestick pattern on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak. 

The inverted hammer comprises a small real body, an extended upper wick. The candle's upper wick indicates the bulls are looking to drive the price upwards. 

As a result, the inverted hammer is considered a sign of bullish reversal, especially if it appears following a notable sell-off. 

In USD/INR's case, it has appeared following a drop from 71.86 to 70.53. 

The bearish-to-bullish trend change, however, would be confirmed if the spot closes today above 70.88 (inverted hammer's high). 

So, Friday's high is the level to beat for the bulls. On the flip side, a break below Friday's low of 70.53 is needed to revive the bearish view. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 70.88

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.7375
Today Daily Change 0.0480
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 70.6895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3941
Daily SMA50 71.2481
Daily SMA100 71.1887
Daily SMA200 70.2551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.97
Previous Daily Low 70.485
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.7847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.6703
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.4597
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.2298
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9747
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.9447
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.1998
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.4297

 

 

