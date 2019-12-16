USD/INR Technical Analysis: 70.88 is the level to beat for the bulls

- USD/INR created an inverted hammer on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bearish setup.
- A close above the hammer's high of 70.88 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
USD/INR created an inverted hammer candlestick pattern on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
The inverted hammer comprises a small real body, an extended upper wick. The candle's upper wick indicates the bulls are looking to drive the price upwards.
As a result, the inverted hammer is considered a sign of bullish reversal, especially if it appears following a notable sell-off.
In USD/INR's case, it has appeared following a drop from 71.86 to 70.53.
The bearish-to-bullish trend change, however, would be confirmed if the spot closes today above 70.88 (inverted hammer's high).
So, Friday's high is the level to beat for the bulls. On the flip side, a break below Friday's low of 70.53 is needed to revive the bearish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above 70.88
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.7375
|Today Daily Change
|0.0480
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|70.6895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3941
|Daily SMA50
|71.2481
|Daily SMA100
|71.1887
|Daily SMA200
|70.2551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.97
|Previous Daily Low
|70.485
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.7847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.6703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.4597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.9747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.1998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.4297
