USD/INR strengthens ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s second testimony

The Indian Rupee edges lower in Wednesday’s Asian session.

The renewed US Dollar demand might weigh on the local currency, while sustained Indian foreign inflows could underpin the INR.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s second testimony will be in the spotlight on Wednesday.

The Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a weaker note on Wednesday amid the modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD). The persistent Greenback demand from local importers might continue to limit the local currency’s gains. However, sustained Indian foreign inflows, a positive economic outlook, and the fastest macroeconomic growth among large economies might all contribute to the INR's upside.



Traders will focus on the second semi-annual testimony by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Thursday. The US CPI is projected to show an increase of 3.1% YoY in June, while core inflation is projected to remain steady at 3.4% YoY. Any dovish comments from the Fed’s Powell or signs of softer inflation in the US might exert some selling pressure on the Greenback.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee weakens despite India’s optimistic outlook

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that the country added 46.7 million jobs in the fiscal year ended March, the highest since 1981-1982.

India’s central bank added $5.6 billion in Gold reserves in the June quarter, with foreign currency assets increasing by $1.9 billion and the value of gold in reserves rising by $3.8 billion. As of June 28, India's foreign currency reserves were at $652 billion.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony Tuesday to Congress that the case for interest rate cuts is becoming stronger as the most recent inflation data showed some modest further progress.

Powell added that "more good data" could open the door to interest rate cuts. He noted that holding interest rates too high for too long could jeopardize economic growth.

Powell's remarks have helped push up the chance of a September rate cut by the Fed to above 75%, up from 71% before the US employment data last Friday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Technical analysis: USD/INR remains in consolidative mode in the near term

The Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. The bullish bias of the USD/INR pair continues as the pair holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart.

In the shorter term, further consolidation looks favorable as the pair has remained stuck within a familiar trading range since March 21. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed neutral momentum, hovering around the 50-midline.



Sustained upside momentum could lift USD/INR to 83.65, the upper boundary of the trading range. A break above this level could attract some buying interest to the all-time high of 83.75 en route to the 84.00 psychological barrier.



On the flip side, the 100-day EMA at 83.36 acts as an initial support level for the pair. Extended losses will expose the 83.00 round mark, followed by 82.82, a low of January 12.