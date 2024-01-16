Economists at MUFG Bank remove their cautious view on the Indian Rupee (INR) and now see USD/INR at 81.50 by year-end – from 82.00 previously.
RBI to continue intervening to absorb FX inflows, limiting extent of INR appreciation
We think the balance of risks now tilt towards a stronger INR from here, and we remove our cautious view on INR.
We now forecast USD/INR at 83.00 in 3 months and 81.50 in 12 months (from 83.30 and 82.00 previously), and also continue to expect RBI to accumulate FX reserves through 2024, thereby limiting the extent of INR appreciation.
We think RBI will allow USD/INR to fall more once US Dollar weakness becomes clearer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.2700 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is keeping losses below 1.2700 after the mixed UK employment data on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling is losing ground against the US Dollar on risk aversion, which could be attributed to the escalating Middle East geopolitical risks.
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is nearing 1.0900, declining for the fourth consecutive day early Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus. German ZEW survey awaited.
Gold halts a winning streak, trades near $2,050
Gold price snapped a three-day winning streak, trading lower near $2,050 per troy ounce during the early European session on Tuesday. The prices of the precious metal face downward pressure as US Dollar (USD) improves on the back of upbeat US bond yields.
Bitcoin price ranges below $43,000 as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce admits BTC ETFs were treated differently
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
Middle East powder keg update
Its hardly surprising risk is a bit unstable this morning. Following a slew of airstrikes on Houthi sites and installations in Yemen, the group has made it clear to both Number 10 Downing Street and The White House that they will continue to assault ships in and around the Red Sea.