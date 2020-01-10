USD/INR: Rupee likely to remain under pressure in 2020 - Reuters poll

The Indian rupee (INR) will extend its two-year losing run this year, courtest of ongoing economic slump and bets for a stronger dollar, a Reuters poll of over 50 strategists conducted from Jan 3-9 shows.

The rupee fell by 8.94% and 2.4% in 2018 and 2019, respectively and is currently trading at 71.23 per US dollar.

The USD/INR pair is expected to continue to trade around 71.20 over the next three months and is seen rising to 72.00 per dollar in a year.