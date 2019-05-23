USD/INR: Rupee hits 2-week tops near 69.30 as PM Modi set to sweep election win

- INR tracks the Indian stocks surge, knocks-off USD/INR.
- Modi lead signals single-party majority in India election vote count.
The Indian Rupee (INR) extended its three-day winning streak on Thursday and went onto hit two-week tops vs. its American counterpart in the opening trades, the Indian election vote count suggested PM Modi likely clinching the second-term.
The official data from the Election Commission showed the BJP ahead in 279 seats - more than the 272 seats needed to command a majority in the Lok Sabha - which would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. The main opposition Congress Party was ahead in 52, Reuters reported.
Over the last hour, the USD/INR cross is seen making recovery attempts and regains 69.50 levels. Despite the latest uptick in the spot, the risk remains to the downside, with the Indian stocks trading at record highs and bonds rallying that helps keep the buoyant tone intact around the domestic currency. The benchmark Nifty index was up 1.25% at 11,880 points.
Amid increased bets of incumbent Prime Minister Modi returning to power, the foreign fund inflows have aided the Rupee in the recent past. “Indian markets have been pricing in the return of the BJP government since tensions with Pakistan broke out in late February and led to a surge in support for PM Modi”, as cited by Reuters.
The final verdict of the election vote count will be out by 1230 GMT later today.
USD/INR Technical Levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.