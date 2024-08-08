USD/INR recovers despite geopolitical risks, RBI’s MPC rate decision looms

- The Indian Rupee loses traction in Thursday’s Asian session.
- The fear of wider Middle East conflicts, renewed US Dollar demand and higher crude oil prices undermine the INR.
- All eyes will be on the RBI’s MPC interest rate decision on Thursday, with no change in rate expected.
The Indian Rupee (INR) weakens on the modest recovery of the Greenback on Thursday, snapping the two-day winning streak. The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, heightened US Dollar (USD) demand from local importers and a rise in crude oil prices all contribute to the INR’s downside. However, significant weakness might prompt intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to stabilize the local currency.
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will take centre stage on Thursday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the interest rate decision on Thursday at 4.30 a.m. GMT. The Indian central bank is expected to keep the policy rate at 6.5%. On the US docket, investors will monitor the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for confirmation of slowing economic numbers, particularly employment.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive to global factors
- State-run banks were offering Dollars, likely on behalf of the RBI, but the intervention was not aggressive, a foreign exchange trader at a large private bank said.
- Chief Economist for India at Deutsche Bank AG, Kaushik Das, said, “We expect both the policy repo rate and monetary stance to remain unchanged in the August policy, though we are of the opinion that the stance should change to neutral.”
- Deloitte India forecasted India's economy to grow by 7.0-7.2% in the current fiscal year due to strong economic fundamentals and the continuation of domestic policy reforms.
- US officials are confident that Hezbollah’s and Iran’s response is imminent and initial assessment predicted an early week attack, but the most recent intelligence showed any response may be delayed until Thursday or Friday, per Al Arabiya.
- Rate markets have priced in a roughly 83% chance of a 50 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in September, with a further two cuts expected through the rest of 2024, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Technical analysis: USD/INR’s positive picture remains intact
Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. The chart shows a long-term bullish trend for the USD/INR pair as it holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the uptrend line since June 3. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline near 68.20, suggesting sustained upward strength.
The immediate upside barrier for the pair emerges at the 84.00 psychological barrier. A decisive break above this level could draw in enough buying pressure to test the next hurdle at 84.50.
In the bearish case, the initial contention level to watch is the uptrend line around 83.80. If the price breaks below this level, it would signal a more significant downside towards the next support level near the 100-day EMA at 83.50.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
