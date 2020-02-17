USD/INR pulls back from two-week high to sub-71.50 area despite coronavirus risk

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR registers the first negative day in three.
  • The US holiday, signs of further monetary/fiscal easing from China and Japan seem to have helped the Asian currencies.
  • Traders will keep eyes on coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse.

USD/INR declines to the intra-day low of 71.40 as the Indian markets open for trading on Monday. The pair seems to have paid a little heed to the downbeat comments from the Moody’s and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern as signals from additional monetary/fiscal measures from China and Japan triggered the profit-booking moves of the Asian currencies.

In its latest update, the global rating giant Moody’s lowered its 2020/21 GDP forecasts for China as well as revised down G20 growth forecast to 2.4% for 2020. The global rating company also stated that coronavirus creates new risks to prospects of incipient stabilization of global growth this year resulting from truce in the US-China trade war.

Additionally, downbeat comments from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura also flashed worrisome signals off-late. Further, Bloomberg came out with the piece suggesting additional fiscal/monetary measures from China. Additionally, The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate of 200 billion yuan ($28.65 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.15 percent from 3.25 percent previously.

At home, India’s WPI Inflation for January, released on Friday, crossed a 2.92% forecast to 3.10%.

Risk-tone remains mixed with major equities cheering expectations of further easing while fears of worst days ahead, due to coronavirus impact, cap the trade sentiment.

It should also be noted that the US markets’ off due to the President’s Day holiday and a lack of data/events at home also contribute to the pair’s latest pullback.

Technical Analysis

While 100-day SMA near 71.30 acts as the immediate support, January month high near 71.85 limits the short-term advances by the pair.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.4406
Today Daily Change -0.1574
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 71.598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3172
Daily SMA50 71.2045
Daily SMA100 71.2373
Daily SMA200 70.6825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.6475
Previous Daily Low 71.2784
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4194
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3685
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1389
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9994
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7376
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.8771
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1067

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD revisits daily highs amid China stimulus measures

AUD/USD revisits daily highs amid China stimulus measures

Fresh bids emerged near 0.6715 in the last hour, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD back towards the daily high of 0.6730, as the Aussie benefits from the risk-on rally in the Chinese stocks after the PBOC liquidity injections and a 4% growth in the country's FDI. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY prints long-tailed candle on 10-DMA amid poor Japan GDP, coronavirus risks

USD/JPY prints long-tailed candle on 10-DMA amid poor Japan GDP, coronavirus risks

Amid looming China coronavirus concerns and disastrous Japan’s Q4 GDP report, USD/JPY has reversed a drop below the 10-day moving average (DMA). The pair could challenge higher hurdles with the S&P 500 futures flashing green. 

USD/JPY News

The Week Ahead: Covid-19, and the “cleanest dirty shirt” argument

The Week Ahead: Covid-19, and the “cleanest dirty shirt” argument

This week's economic dockets will provide a heavy dose of Fed speak with garnishing's that will provide insights into current-quarter housing and manufacturing activity. With respect to Fed communications, the minutes of the Jan 29 FOMC meeting will be a focal point for traders.

Read more

Gold: Probes pennant resistance

Gold: Probes pennant resistance

Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures