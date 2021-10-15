USD/INR Price News: The rupee falls into key support

- USD/INR is meeting the 38.2% Fibonacci as the greenback sinks to fresh lows.
- A period of consolidation would be expected as investors eye next catalyst.
As per the prior analysis, ''USD/INR Price News: Rupee firms at critical daily resistance, eyes 75 the figure,'' the price has continued to deteriorate as forecasted as follows:
USD/INR prior analysis
The price, as illustrated above, was projected to retreat from resistance to target the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/INR live market, daily chart
The price has indeed fallen to the target as the US dollar continues to feel the pinch as markets take profit in a buy the rumour sell the fact scenario with respect to the Federal Reserve. From this juncture, the price would be expected to consolidate as traders await the next catalyst.
