USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee’s downside appears limited amid impending bear cross

- USD/INR rises for the second straight day despite falling oil prices.
- US dollar’s gains boost the spot but impending bear cross warrants caution.
- RSI remains below the midline, keeping the upside limited.
USD/INR is building onto Friday’s recovery, as it heads towards 74.50 amid the recent strength in the US dollar across the board.
The covid resurgence in Europe bolstered the dollar’s safe-haven appeal while expectations of hastened Fed’s tapering lifted the Treasury yields, adding further to the greenback’s upside.
The Indian rupee bulls remain unimpressed by the recent correction in oil prices, which helps ease the Balance of Payments (BoP) worries for India.
Technically, USD/INR seems to have found acceptance above the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.30, extending its recovery from weekly lows of 74.02.
However, the bulls remain cautious, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits beneath the midline, keeping the downside risks exposed.
Additionally, a looming bear cross, with the 21-DMA looking to pierce the 50-DMA from above, could likely limit the pair’s bullish potential.
On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 74.50, the meeting point of the 21 and 50-DMAs.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Meanwhile, any pullback could see a retest of the 100-DMA, the previous resistance now support. Further down, Friday’s low will be on the sellers’ radars.
If that level gives way, then a drop towards the mildly bullish 200-DMA at 73.89 could be in the offing.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.3883
|Today Daily Change
|0.0525
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|74.3358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5054
|Daily SMA50
|74.4552
|Daily SMA100
|74.3061
|Daily SMA200
|73.8882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.4809
|Previous Daily Low
|74.149
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5235
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.023
|Previous Monthly High
|75.651
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.0821
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
