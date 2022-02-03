USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee weakness remains elusive below 75.00

- USD/INR picks up bids to consolidate weekly losses.
- Successful bounce off 100-SMA, sustained break of 200-SMA keep buyers hopeful amid steady RSI.
- Three-week-old previous support line restricts short-term upside.
USD/INR struggles around 74.80 during the third positive day amid early European morning on Thursday.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair justifies the early week rebound from the 100-SMA, as well as a clear break of the 200-SMA.
That said, steady RSI also hints at the continuation of recovery moves toward a short-term support-turned-resistance line near 75.05.
Should the quote rise past 75.05 hurdle, a broad horizontal resistance area establishes since late December 2021, around 75.35-40, will challenge USD/INR bulls.
On the flip side, the 200-SMA will test the pullback moves near 74.60 before directing the quote towards the 100-SMA level of 74.55.
Following that, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 16 to January 12 declines near 74.40 may test the USD/INR sellers ahead of directing them to the 74.00 mark.
Overall, USD/INR prices remain pressured with multiple key hurdles to the north.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8555
|Today Daily Change
|0.0714
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|74.7841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4714
|Daily SMA50
|74.9182
|Daily SMA100
|74.7149
|Daily SMA200
|74.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.0035
|Previous Daily Low
|74.678
|Previous Weekly High
|75.3425
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3313
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3425
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.7283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8792
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.4964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.2912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
