- USD/INR stays mildly bid, struggles for clear directions amid mixed clues.
- Markets pare BOJ-led moves but the corrective bounce lack momentum.
- US Dollar recovers ahead of CB Consumer Confidence, Oil cheers hopes of more stimulus.
USD/INR stays defensive near 82.70, printing mild gains during the retreat on early Wednesday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair struggles to defend the previous day’s gains as the US Dollar rebound jostles with the firmer Oil prices, as well as the market’s cautious optimism.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to pare recent losses around 104.10, snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains, as US Treasury yields remain firmer despite the overall market consolidation.
That said, the DXY dropped the most in a week the previous day as the greenback traders feared less Japanese bond-buying of the US Treasury bonds due to the BOJ action. Japan is the biggest holder of the US Treasury bonds and the latest move allows Tokyo to put more funds into the nation than letting it flow outside. That said, the 10-year counterpart rose more than the two-year ones and hence reduced the yield curve inversion that suggests the odds of the recession.
On the other hand, WTI crude oil seesaws near a short-term key hurdle around $76.50, up 0.30% intraday by the press time. In doing so, the black gold cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness, as well as cautious optimism in the market. Adding strength to the run-up could be the latest inventory data from the private data provider American Petroleum Institute (API).
It should be noted that the hopes of China’s more investment, due to the World Bank’s cutting of growth forecasts for the dragon nation and the policymakers’ readiness to battle the recession fears, favor the market sentiment. On the same line could be the US Senate’s advancement of the $1.66 trillion government spending bill, as well as Japan’s upbeat economic forecasts.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields grind near a three-week high of 3.69% while the two-year bond coupons stay firmer around 4.26% by the press time. Further, Wall Street closed in green and allow stocks in the Asia-Pacific bloc to print mild gains of late. Additionally, yields on the two-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) rose beyond 0.0% for the first time since 2015.
Given the mixed clues and a light calendar ahead of the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence figures for December, expected at 101.00 versus 100.00 prior, the USD/INR pair is likely to remain sluggish. However, the downbeat fundamentals surrounding India, as compared to the US, keeps the Indian Rupee bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
Although the 10-DMA restricts immediate USD/INR downside near 82.60, upside momentum remains elusive unless witnessing a daily closing beyond the 83.00 hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0321
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|82.6845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.0889
|Daily SMA50
|82.0448
|Daily SMA100
|81.1409
|Daily SMA200
|79.3695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.886
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5552
|Previous Weekly High
|83.0706
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.3561
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.5312
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.2004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
