USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays bid below 75.00, three-week-old support line in focus

- USD/INR refreshes weekly low as bears battle 50-SMA.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross 75.50 hurdle favor sellers.
- 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, 75.00 threshold tests corrective pullback.
USD/INR takes offers around 74.63, down 0.11% intraday, amid the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the currency pair justifies pullback from multiple tops marked since mid-July 2020 as sellers attack 50-SMA.
Given the bearish MACD favoring the recent weakness, USD/INR is expected to magnify losses towards an ascending support line from March 28 around 74.30.
However, any further weakness past-74.30 will make the pair vulnerable to revisit the March 31 top near 73.60 and 200-SMA around 73.30.
Meanwhile, fresh recovery moves need to regain the 75.00 round figure to convince the USD/INR buyers. Though, any further upside depends upon how well the quote crosses the 75.50-52 resistance area.
Overall, USD/INR is likely to extend the pullback moves but sellers should remain cautious unless witnessing a clear downside break of the immediate support line.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.6319
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0821
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|74.714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5708
|Daily SMA50
|73.1118
|Daily SMA100
|73.2415
|Daily SMA200
|73.6792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.356
|Previous Daily Low
|74.714
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.2063
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.784
