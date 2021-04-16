USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays bid below 75.00, three-week-old support line in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR refreshes weekly low as bears battle 50-SMA.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross 75.50 hurdle favor sellers.
  • 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, 75.00 threshold tests corrective pullback.

USD/INR takes offers around 74.63, down 0.11% intraday, amid the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the currency pair justifies pullback from multiple tops marked since mid-July 2020 as sellers attack 50-SMA.

Given the bearish MACD favoring the recent weakness, USD/INR is expected to magnify losses towards an ascending support line from March 28 around 74.30.

However, any further weakness past-74.30 will make the pair vulnerable to revisit the March 31 top near 73.60 and 200-SMA around 73.30.

Meanwhile, fresh recovery moves need to regain the 75.00 round figure to convince the USD/INR buyers. Though, any further upside depends upon how well the quote crosses the 75.50-52 resistance area.

Overall, USD/INR is likely to extend the pullback moves but sellers should remain cautious unless witnessing a clear downside break of the immediate support line.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.6319
Today Daily Change -0.0821
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 74.714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.5708
Daily SMA50 73.1118
Daily SMA100 73.2415
Daily SMA200 73.6792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.356
Previous Daily Low 74.714
Previous Weekly High 75.0952
Previous Weekly Low 73.2063
Previous Monthly High 73.958
Previous Monthly Low 72.2569
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.9592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.1108
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.286
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.858
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.142
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.784

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood

EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood

EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempts a bounce above 1.3750

GBP/USD attempts a bounce above 1.3750

GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, heading back towards 1.3800, as the US dollar bounce falters amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and a lack of significant economic data could keep the upside elusive. 

GBP/USD News

Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally

Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally

XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.

Read more

Gold looks to $1800 amid bullish technical setup

Gold looks to $1800 amid bullish technical setup

Gold broke the recent range trade to the upside on Thursday and rallied hard to reach fresh two-week highs at 1770, benefiting from the relentless selling in the US dollar across the board. Rebounding Treasury yields could be a risk to gold’s advance.

Gold News

The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?

The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?

Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing.  But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures