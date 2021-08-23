USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee slips below 50-day SMA near 74.35

- USD/INR looks to extend losses in the Asian trading session.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.50 critical resistance area.
- Momentum oscillator remains neutral indicates the wait-and-watch approach.
USD/INR edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the fresh week begins. The pair opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.25, down 0.07% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, after making a high at 75.01 on July 19, the pair has been under constant selling pressure.
Bears become dominant as price slips below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 74.35. The first downside target appears to be at a 74.15 horizontal support level.
Further, a daily close below the 74.00 key trading level, would allow USD/INR bears to testify 73.75 horizontal support level followed by the low made on June 16 at 73.25.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades near the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would make the meeting of the previous day’s high at 74.47 horizontal resistance level a possibility.
In doing so, next the bulls would attempt to recapture the 74.75 horizontal resistance and move toward the high of July 20 at 75.00.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0468
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|74.3017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.3113
|Daily SMA50
|74.3347
|Daily SMA100
|74.0351
|Daily SMA200
|73.6221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.4766
|Previous Daily Low
|74.2937
|Previous Weekly High
|74.4766
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.0954
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4067
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.2381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.1745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.5402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index slips from the previous week’s high on improved risk sentiment among investors. The sterling gains despite downbeat economic data.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.