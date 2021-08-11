USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee seesaws near 74.50 despite falling wedge confirmation

- USD/INR pauses two-day downtrend, remains sidelined of late.
- Intact falling wedge breakout, MACD conditions keep pair buyers hopeful.
- Short-term support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-DMA challenge bears.
USD/INR seeks clear direction around 74.40 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair refreshed monthly high the previous day while justifying the confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, namely falling wedge. However, failures to overcome a short-term horizontal hurdle of around 74.60 backs the latest pullback.
While the current weakness eyes the previous resistance line of the falling wedge, now support around 74.20, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of April–May downside near 74.35, challenges the pair’s immediate declines.
Should the USD/INR prices drop below 74.20, the further downside to the 50-DMA level of 74.15 becomes imminent. Though, a convergence of 50% Fibo, 100-DMA and lower line of the stated wedge will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers around 74.00–73.95.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the 74.60 resistance will escalate the run-up towards early July’s top surrounding 74.90 before highlighting the last month’s peak of 75.01.
It’s worth mentioning that the USD/INR bulls need a strong catalyst to overcome the 75.00 hurdle. The same leads the pair traders to track MACD as the latest hints favor the quote’s upside momentum.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.4299
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|74.427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4334
|Daily SMA50
|74.131
|Daily SMA100
|73.9303
|Daily SMA200
|73.6218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5575
|Previous Daily Low
|74.3292
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5066
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.048
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.7749
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 after eight-day downtrend, focus on US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around yearly low, eases from intraday high of late. Euro defends the 1.1700 threshold, retreats from the day’s high of 1.1725, as bears take a breather amid a quiet session heading into the European hours on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Risks a drop to 200-DMA at 1.3770, US inflation eyed
Following the rejection above 1.3900 last Friday, GBP/USD is extending the bearish momentum into the fourth straight this Wednesday. Pound is challenging the 21-DMA, eyeing a sustained move below the latter amid a broadly firmer US dollar amid mixed market mood.
