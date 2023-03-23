USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee extends post-Fed gains above 82.00 on downbeat yields

- USD/INR keeps Fed-induced losses around one-week low, depressed of late.
- Fed’s dovish rate hike joins cautious optimism in Asia to underpin Indian Rupee strength.
- Yields remain pressured as bank fears propel market’s rush toward bonds, Gold price.
- Some more central bank decisions, second-tier data to entertain traders but banking sector turmoil keeps USD/INR bears hopeful.
USD/INR drops to 82.30 as it extends the Federal Reserve (Fed) inflicted losses to the lowest levels in eight days during early Thursday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair fades a corrective bounce marked in the day’s start while declining towards the one-week low at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the weaker US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar amid the Fed’s dovish rate hike and allow the USD/INR bears to keep the reins. Also exerting downside pressure on the pair could be the cautious optimism in Asia, mainly driven by China.
That said, the US central bank confirmed the market’s expectations of announcing a 0.25% rate hike but failed to convince the policy hawks. The reason could be linked to the statements saying, “Some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” instead of previous remarks like “Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.” It should be noted that the US Dollar bears ignored Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s attempt to placate rate cut bias, as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments suggesting no “blanket insurance” for bank deposits. Recently, Bloomberg also came out with the saying that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is said to delay the bid deadline for a Silicon Valley private bank.
Hence, the banking debacle underpins the market’s rush towards the traditional safe havens like a bond, Gold and Yen, which in turn drown the US Dollar price and please the USD/INR bears. Furthermore, hopes of China’s gradual recovery, despite the banking rout, join the upbeat fundamentals surrounding India to favor the pair sellers.
Alternatively, firmer prices of Oil, up for the fourth consecutive day around $70.15 by the press time, should have challenged the INR bulls due to the Asian nation’s reliance on energy imports and record Current Account Deficit. It should be observed that holiday in India limits the Pair’s moves.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,980, up 0.13% intraday following the biggest daily slump in two weeks while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured around 3.46% and 3.89% at the latest, licking their wounds after falling the most in a week.
Looking ahead, a holiday in India and a light calendar in Asia may allow the USD/INR to extend the latest moves. However, major attention will be given to the banking sector updates and monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE) and Swiss National Bank (SNB).
Technical analysis
Despite the latest weakness, the USD/INR bears need validation from a two-month-old ascending support line, as well as the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 82.00 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.2915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2138
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|82.5053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3748
|Daily SMA50
|82.1863
|Daily SMA100
|82.1245
|Daily SMA200
|81.1737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.8926
|Previous Daily Low
|82.3847
|Previous Weekly High
|83.0315
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.512
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.5787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.3115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024