USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee extends post-Fed gains above 82.00 on downbeat yields

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR keeps Fed-induced losses around one-week low, depressed of late.
  • Fed’s dovish rate hike joins cautious optimism in Asia to underpin Indian Rupee strength.
  • Yields remain pressured as bank fears propel market’s rush toward bonds, Gold price.
  • Some more central bank decisions, second-tier data to entertain traders but banking sector turmoil keeps USD/INR bears hopeful.

USD/INR drops to 82.30 as it extends the Federal Reserve (Fed) inflicted losses to the lowest levels in eight days during early Thursday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair fades a corrective bounce marked in the day’s start while declining towards the one-week low at the latest.

It’s worth noting that the weaker US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar amid the Fed’s dovish rate hike and allow the USD/INR bears to keep the reins. Also exerting downside pressure on the pair could be the cautious optimism in Asia, mainly driven by China.

That said, the US central bank confirmed the market’s expectations of announcing a 0.25% rate hike but failed to convince the policy hawks. The reason could be linked to the statements saying, “Some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” instead of previous remarks like “Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.” It should be noted that the US Dollar bears ignored Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s attempt to placate rate cut bias, as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments suggesting no “blanket insurance” for bank deposits. Recently, Bloomberg also came out with the saying that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is said to delay the bid deadline for a Silicon Valley private bank.

Hence, the banking debacle underpins the market’s rush towards the traditional safe havens like a bond, Gold and Yen, which in turn drown the US Dollar price and please the USD/INR bears. Furthermore, hopes of China’s gradual recovery, despite the banking rout, join the upbeat fundamentals surrounding India to favor the pair sellers.

Alternatively, firmer prices of Oil, up for the fourth consecutive day around $70.15 by the press time, should have challenged the INR bulls due to the Asian nation’s reliance on energy imports and record Current Account Deficit. It should be observed that holiday in India limits the Pair’s moves.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,980, up 0.13% intraday following the biggest daily slump in two weeks while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured around 3.46% and 3.89% at the latest, licking their wounds after falling the most in a week.

Looking ahead, a holiday in India and a light calendar in Asia may allow the USD/INR to extend the latest moves. However, major attention will be given to the banking sector updates and monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE) and Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Technical analysis

Despite the latest weakness, the USD/INR bears need validation from a two-month-old ascending support line, as well as the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 82.00 by the press time.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.2915
Today Daily Change -0.2138
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 82.5053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.3748
Daily SMA50 82.1863
Daily SMA100 82.1245
Daily SMA200 81.1737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.8926
Previous Daily Low 82.3847
Previous Weekly High 83.0315
Previous Weekly Low 81.512
Previous Monthly High 83.082
Previous Monthly Low 81.5032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.5787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.6986
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.2958
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.0863
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.788
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.8037
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.102
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.3115

 

 

