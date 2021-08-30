USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee consolidates biggest daily jump in a year around 73.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR portrays a corrective pullback near 11 week lows.
  • 200-DMA guards immediate upside, bearish MACD, Friday’s break of the key supports favor sellers.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level lures short-term bears.

USD/INR licks its wounds around 73.52, up 0.05% intraday, after marking the heaviest slump since August 2020. That said, the Indian rupee (INR) pair refreshed multi-day low during Monday’s Asian session before bouncing off 73.42.

However, 200-DMA restricts the pair’s rebound amid bearish MACD. Also favoring the USD/INR sellers is the sustained downside break of 100-DMA and 10-week-old horizontal support, portrayed on Friday.

Hence, USD/INR bears remain directed towards the south but a short-term recovery can’t be ruled should the pair rise past the 200-DMA level of 73.62.

Following that, 100-DMA and the aforementioned support-turned-resistance, respectively around 74.00 and 74.10, could challenge the pair buyers ahead of a downward sloping resistance line from July 20 around 74.35.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May–July upside, near 73.35, can entertain intraday sellers during the pair’s further weakness before highlighting the 73.00 round figure.

Should USD/INR bears remain dominant past 73.00, odds of witnessing May’s bottom surrounding 72.33 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.531
Today Daily Change 0.0342
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 73.4968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2146
Daily SMA50 74.3587
Daily SMA100 74.0306
Daily SMA200 73.6159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.1996
Previous Daily Low 73.4428
Previous Weekly High 74.3525
Previous Weekly Low 73.4428
Previous Monthly High 75.0155
Previous Monthly Low 74.2104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.9105
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2265
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.9562
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.4697
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.9833
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.4698
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

