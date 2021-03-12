USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls seem tiring inside short-term triangle below 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR wavers around weekly low, tests two-week-old triangle support.
  • MACD fares bearish bias, break of immediate resistance line favor corrective pullback.
  • Bulls need to cross triangle’s resistance line for conviction.

USD/INR takes rounds to 72.70 while looking for a clear direction amid the initial Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the quote remains inside a 15-pip range established in the last two days while also testing the support line of a descending triangle formed since February 26.

It should, however, be noted that a clear break of a three-day-long falling trend line and receding bearish bias of the MACD signals suggests USD/INR bounce off towards the key SMA level around 72.90.

If at all the USD/INR buyers manage to cross 72.88, the stated triangle’s upper line close to 73.05 will be the key to watch for the USD/INR buyers. Though, sustained trading beyond the same should be a call to the bulls targeting 73.40 and the late February top near 74.20.

Alternatively, a downside break of 72.60 support line will eye the 72.00 threshold but the multi-month low, marked last month, around 72.20 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

Overall, USD/INR seems to lack further ammunition to back the bears, which in turn gives rise to hopes of a short-covering move.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.6868
Today Daily Change 0.0204
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 72.6664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8741
Daily SMA50 72.9736
Daily SMA100 73.451
Daily SMA200 73.954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.7985
Previous Daily Low 72.5973
Previous Weekly High 73.958
Previous Weekly Low 72.6132
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.6742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.7216
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.5763
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.4862
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.3751
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.7775
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.8886
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9787

 

 

