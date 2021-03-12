USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls seem tiring inside short-term triangle below 73.00

- USD/INR wavers around weekly low, tests two-week-old triangle support.
- MACD fares bearish bias, break of immediate resistance line favor corrective pullback.
- Bulls need to cross triangle’s resistance line for conviction.
USD/INR takes rounds to 72.70 while looking for a clear direction amid the initial Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the quote remains inside a 15-pip range established in the last two days while also testing the support line of a descending triangle formed since February 26.
It should, however, be noted that a clear break of a three-day-long falling trend line and receding bearish bias of the MACD signals suggests USD/INR bounce off towards the key SMA level around 72.90.
If at all the USD/INR buyers manage to cross 72.88, the stated triangle’s upper line close to 73.05 will be the key to watch for the USD/INR buyers. Though, sustained trading beyond the same should be a call to the bulls targeting 73.40 and the late February top near 74.20.
Alternatively, a downside break of 72.60 support line will eye the 72.00 threshold but the multi-month low, marked last month, around 72.20 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Overall, USD/INR seems to lack further ammunition to back the bears, which in turn gives rise to hopes of a short-covering move.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.6868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0204
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|72.6664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8741
|Daily SMA50
|72.9736
|Daily SMA100
|73.451
|Daily SMA200
|73.954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.7985
|Previous Daily Low
|72.5973
|Previous Weekly High
|73.958
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.6742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.5763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.4862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.8886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.9787
