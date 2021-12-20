USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears struggle to defend 76.00

- USD/INR retreats from intraday high, after declining the most in six weeks the previous day.
- 20-SMA guards further upside but bears will wait for monthly support break for fresh entry.
- Bulls need 76.30 breakout to aim for 77.00, 200-SMA will lure sellers during their dominance.
USD/INR eases from an intraday high of 76.18 to 76.05 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair steps back from 20-SMA while consolidating the biggest daily loss since early November.
Although steady RSI favors the pair’s pullback moves, upward sloping trend lines from December 02 and November 24, respectively around 76.00 and 75.85 in that order, challenge the USD/INR bears.
Should the quote drop below 75.85, its fall towards the 200-SMA level of 74.93 is more likely. However, the late November’s swing high near 75.20 may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.
Meanwhile, further upside need not only cross the 20-SMA level of 76.16 but should also stay beyond the 76.30 multiple tops marked during the last Thursday to keep the USD/INR buyers hopeful.
Following that, the latest high around 76.60 and the 77.00 round figure will gain the market’s attention.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.0475
|Today Daily Change
|0.0165
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|76.031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.3231
|Daily SMA50
|74.9553
|Daily SMA100
|74.4627
|Daily SMA200
|74.1327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.275
|Previous Daily Low
|75.9652
|Previous Weekly High
|76.5958
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.556
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.0835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.1566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.9058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.7805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.5959
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.2156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
