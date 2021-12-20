USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears struggle to defend 76.00

  • USD/INR retreats from intraday high, after declining the most in six weeks the previous day.
  • 20-SMA guards further upside but bears will wait for monthly support break for fresh entry.
  • Bulls need 76.30 breakout to aim for 77.00, 200-SMA will lure sellers during their dominance.

USD/INR eases from an intraday high of 76.18 to 76.05 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair steps back from 20-SMA while consolidating the biggest daily loss since early November.

Although steady RSI favors the pair’s pullback moves, upward sloping trend lines from December 02 and November 24, respectively around 76.00 and 75.85 in that order, challenge the USD/INR bears.

Should the quote drop below 75.85, its fall towards the 200-SMA level of 74.93 is more likely. However, the late November’s swing high near 75.20 may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.

Meanwhile, further upside need not only cross the 20-SMA level of 76.16 but should also stay beyond the 76.30 multiple tops marked during the last Thursday to keep the USD/INR buyers hopeful.

Following that, the latest high around 76.60 and the 77.00 round figure will gain the market’s attention.

USD/INR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.0475
Today Daily Change 0.0165
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 76.031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.3231
Daily SMA50 74.9553
Daily SMA100 74.4627
Daily SMA200 74.1327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.275
Previous Daily Low 75.9652
Previous Weekly High 76.5958
Previous Weekly Low 75.556
Previous Monthly High 75.1908
Previous Monthly Low 73.8515
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.0835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1566
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9058
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.7805
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.5959
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2156
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4002
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5255

 

 

