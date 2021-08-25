USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears attack 50-day EMA to retain controls

  • USD/INR stays firmer around intraday high, up for the second consecutive day.
  • Steady RSI suggests continuation of trading inside short-term range.
  • Monthly resistance line, horizontal area from late June become strong levels to watch.

USD/INR stays mildly bid for the second day, extending bounce off three-week low, while picking up bids to 74.20 during early Wednesday.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair buyers jostle with the 50-day EMA amid steady RSI conditions.

While rebound from the strong support near 74.00, comprising multiple levels marked since late June, joins firmer RSI conditions to keep the buyers hopeful, a downward sloping trend line from July 21, close to 74.50, challenges the pair’s further upside, if it crosses immediate EMA hurdle of 74.20.

It’s worth noting that the upside break of 74.50 needs validation from June’s top surrounding 74.90 to regain the 75.00 threshold.

On the contrary, a daily closing below 74.00 will make the USD/INR prices vulnerable to drop towards June 02 top near 73.30.

Overall, USD/INR is likely to remain sidelined between the 74.00 round figure and 74.50.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.2022
Today Daily Change 0.0629
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 74.1393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2813
Daily SMA50 74.3686
Daily SMA100 74.0497
Daily SMA200 73.6193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.2297
Previous Daily Low 74.0803
Previous Weekly High 74.4766
Previous Weekly Low 74.0954
Previous Monthly High 75.0155
Previous Monthly Low 74.2104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1726
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.1374
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0699
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.0004
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.9205
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.2193
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.2992
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.3687

 

 

