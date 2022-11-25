USD/INR Price News: Declines below the 81.60 cushion as risk-on profile cripples US Dollar

- USD/INR is expected to display sheer losses as it has surrendered the critical support of 81.60.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.66% as investors see no 75 bps rate hike move ahead.
- Weaker oil prices and firmer Indian indices have strengthened the Indian rupee bulls.
The USD/INR pair has slipped below the critical support of 81.60 in the Asian session. The asset has surrendered the aforementioned support ahead as overall optimism in the currency market is leading to a sell-off for the US Dollar at rallies.
The US dollar has delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 105.84-1.5.94 in the early Tokyo session. The mighty US Dollar is expected to retest Thursday’s low at 105.64. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have started their downside journey and have dropped to near 3.66% as investors see no continuation of the 75 basis points (bps) rate hike regime after the release of the Federal Open market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
On the Indian rupee front, the return of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to Dalal Street as Nifty50 has reached near its all-time highs has strengthened the Indian rupee. As FIIs are pouring funds into the Indian equity markets due to an improvement in risk appetite theme, foreign reserves in India are escalating.
Apart from that, a sheer decline in oil prices due to rising infections of Coronavirus in China has also infused fresh blood into the Indian rupee bulls. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and lower oil prices would result in a lower outlay of funds from the Indian financial system.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0885
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|81.716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.7225
|Daily SMA50
|81.75
|Daily SMA100
|80.6862
|Daily SMA200
|78.801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.89
|Previous Daily Low
|81.5755
|Previous Weekly High
|81.8516
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.4685
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.5644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.4127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.2499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.8789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.0417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.1934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6750 amid light trading
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6750. as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a relatively quiet Asian session. The Aussie stands resilient to the mounting concerns surrounding China's covid resurgence. Light trading on Black Friday seems to help AUD/USD.
EUR/USD looks to 1.0450 amid mixed market mood on Black Friday
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance while recapturing the 1.0400 mark in the Asian session this Black Friday. The Euro pair is drawing support from a broadly subdued US Dollar even though risk sentiment remains tepid due to thin market conditions.
Gold faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP
Gold price is challenging bearish commitments near the $1,760 round figure, extending its upbeat momentum into the fourth straight trading day. The bright metal is on track to book weekly gains after a negative end a week ago.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.