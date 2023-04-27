USD/INR Price News: Defends downside near 81.70, investors brace volatility ahead of US GDP

- USD/INR is hovering near a 10-day low of 81.65 as weaker oil prices have supported the Indian rupee.
- The USD Index has gradually corrected amid an improvement in market sentiment.
- Lower US GDP data will strengthen the case for neutral interest rate guidance from the Fed.
The USD/INR pair is auctioning near a 10-day low of 81.65 in the Asian session. The major is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus towards the release of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q1). The pace in contraction or expansion of growth rate will guide investors about the likely monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the meeting scheduled next week.
S&P500 futures have added gains in the Tokyo session despite a sell-off on Wednesday. Investors should be aware of the fact that the 500-US stock basket was also positive after a bearish Tuesday’s session, which indicates that the upside is critically capped. This also, indicates that investors are utilizing pullbacks as a bargain-selling opportunity.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected gradually to near 101.36 after failing to extend the rally. It seems that a mild improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants is barricading the USD Index from resuming the upside move. Also demand for US government bonds has dropped which has fueled yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.44%.
On the economic data front, the US GDP data is expected to land at 2.0% lower than the former release of 2.6%. The anticipated landing of US GDP will bolster the case of neutral interest rate guidance from the Fed for its May monetary policy meeting as a rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) is widely expected.
Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee will show a power-pack action on Friday amid the release of the Fiscal Deficit data. For now, weaker oil prices have strengthened the Indian rupee. It s worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world and lower oil prices will strengthen India’s current account and henceforth will strengthen the Indian rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6994
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0701
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|81.7695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9973
|Daily SMA50
|82.2536
|Daily SMA100
|82.2455
|Daily SMA200
|81.5543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.119
|Previous Daily Low
|81.6691
|Previous Weekly High
|82.4176
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.845
|Previous Monthly High
|83.0315
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.9471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.5861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.4026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.1362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.036
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.4859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
