USD/INR Price Analysis: Stuck in a range around 82.00, bearish breakdown seems imminent

- USD/INR extends its consolidative price move and remains confined in a one-week-old range.
- The formation of a symmetrical triangle warrants some caution before placing directional bets.
- Acceptance below the very important 200-day SMA supports prospects for an eventual breakdown.
The USD/INR pair continues with its struggle for a firm near-term direction and remains confined in a familiar trading band held over the past week or so. Spot prices remain below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) through the Asian session on Thursday and currently trade around the 82.00 mark, down less than 0.10% for the day.
Looking at the broader picture, the USD/INR pair has been oscillating between two converging trend lines since October 2022. This constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart and marks a consolidation phase before the next leg of a directional move. Meanwhile, acceptance below a technically significant moving average favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakdown.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started drifting in the negative territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/INR pair is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the monthly low, around the 81.75 region, before positioning for a fall towards the 81.50 support zone. Spot prices could then test sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low touched in January.
On the flip side, the 82.20 area, or the 200-day SMA, now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond will reinforce the ascending trend-line support and the subsequent move up has the potential to lift the USD/INR pair back above the 82.70-82.75 intermediate hurdle. Bulls might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 mark, which has been acting as a strong barrier since the beginning of this year.
A convincing break through the aforementioned handle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the USD/INR pair's well-established uptrend witnessed since August 2022. Spot prices might then surpass the all-time peak, around the 83.40-83.45 region touched in October 2022, and aim to reclaim the 84.00 mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0153
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0664
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|82.0817
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1639
|Daily SMA50
|82.3138
|Daily SMA100
|82.1921
|Daily SMA200
|82.1759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.192
|Previous Daily Low
|82.0268
|Previous Weekly High
|82.7256
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9215
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.1289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8431
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
