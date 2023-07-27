USD/INR Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near 82.00, ascending trend-line breakdown in play

- USD/INR edges lower on Thursday and stalls a two-day recovery trend from a multi-month low.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for a further downfall.
- A sustained move back above the 200-day SMA is needed to negate the near-term negative bias.
The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on its recovery gains registered over the past two days, from the 81.65 region, or the lowest level since early May and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low and currently trade around the 82.00 mark, down less than 0.10% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown through ascending trend-line support extending from November 2022, which coincided with the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and add credence to the outlook. This, along with the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/INR pair is to the downside.
Hence, a slide back towards testing a multi-month low, around the 81.65 area touched on Tuesday, looks like a distinct possibility. The USD/INR could slide further towards the next relevant support near the 81.50 zone. Spot prices could eventually drop to test sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low set in January.
On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, currently pegged around the 82.20 region, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/INR pair towards the 82.70-82.80 supply zone. Some follow-through buying might then allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 round-figure mark, which has been acting as a strong barrier since the beginning of this year.
Hence, a convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the USD/INR pair's well-established uptrend witnessed since August 2022. Spot prices might then surpass the all-time peak, around the 83.40-83.45 region touched in October 2022, and aim to reclaim the 84.00 mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.9935
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0640
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|82.0575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1702
|Daily SMA50
|82.2842
|Daily SMA100
|82.1927
|Daily SMA200
|82.1654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.122
|Previous Daily Low
|81.8554
|Previous Weekly High
|82.2014
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.9573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.7451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.4345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
