USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bears approach multi-day-old support near 76.50

- USD/INR remains firmer, eyes 11-week top marked on Wednesday.
- Five-week-old resistance line precedes, ascending trend line from late April 2021 to challenge further upside.
- Fortnight-long support limit nearby declines, 200-DMA becomes the key support.
USD/INR holds onto the previous day’s gains as bulls poke multi-day highs marked above 76.00 during early Friday morning in Europe.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair remains inside an upward sloping triangle formation established since late January, recently between 76.25 and 75.55.
Given the bullish MACD signals and the quote’s successful trading above 200-DMA, the USD/INR prices are likely to cross the 76.25 hurdle, which in turn directs the bulls towards a multi-day-old resistance line near 76.50.
However, overbought RSI conditions may test bulls past 76.50, if not then a 2021 high near 76.60 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to break 75.55 support before directing USD/INR bears towards the 75.00 threshold.
Even so, the 200-DMA level of 74.47 and January’s low of 73.72 will test the USD/INR sellers afterward.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.0692
|Today Daily Change
|0.1692
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|75.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.1295
|Daily SMA50
|74.7654
|Daily SMA100
|74.8691
|Daily SMA200
|74.4533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.0195
|Previous Daily Low
|75.5426
|Previous Weekly High
|75.9006
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3785
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.8373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.7248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.6219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.3438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
