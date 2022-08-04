- USD/INR remains on the front foot as buyers aim for the 21-DMA hurdle amid broad US dollar weakness.
- RSI weakness, hawkish hopes from the RBI challenge buyers.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts are important for fresh impulse.
USD/INR remains on the front foot around 79.40 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair prepares for Friday’s monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) amid the US dollar pullback.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 106.35 after refreshing the weekly top with 106.82 earlier on Wednesday. That said, mixed US data and Fedspeak also appeared to have weighed on the US dollar of late. Also challenging the greenback could be the market’s cautious optimism that China could overcome the economic difficulties, especially after witnessing the previous day’s Caixin Services PMI for the dragon nation.
On the other hand, hawkish hopes from the RBI also favor the USD/INR bulls. Ahead of the RBI verdict, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists mentioned, “India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven US dollars.”
It should be noted, however, that the latest headlines suggesting China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait appear to weigh on the market sentiment and challenge the USD/INR bulls. That said, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while saying that China is attempting to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. However, Bloomberg’s news suggests the US Democratic Party members’ dissent to the US-Taiwan ties appears to tame the fears of the US-China tussles due to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.
Looking forward, USD/INR may grind higher while keeping eyes on the second-tier US data for intermediate directions. Among them, the US Good and Services Trade Balance for June, expected $-80.1B versus $-85.5B prior, as well as the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, expected 259K versus 256K prior, will decorate the calendar.
Technical analysis
USD/INR bulls approach the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding 79.55, backed by the recent improvement in the RSI.
However, the RSI divergence showed via a three-week-old descending trend line on the oscillator window, appeared to challenge the bulls.
On the same line are the multiple hurdles surrounding the 80.00 threshold and the recent peak near 80.20 mark.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the latest trough surrounding 78.40 ahead of challenging an upward sloping support line from early April, near 78.23 at the latest. Also acting as the downside filter is the 100-DMA level close to 77.66.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.3912
|Today Daily Change
|0.3189
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|79.0723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.5605
|Daily SMA50
|78.7166
|Daily SMA100
|77.6285
|Daily SMA200
|76.3167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.1984
|Previous Daily Low
|78.5928
|Previous Weekly High
|80.208
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.195
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.9671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.8242
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.5601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.9218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.2150 ahead of BOE 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD is consolidating gains around 1.2150, as investors turn on the sidelines ahead of the expected 50 bps BOE rate hike decision. The US dollar stays on the back foot with yields amid a better mood. US jobs data is awaited as well.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0170 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves around 1.0170 as investors await US jobs data. The US NFP is likely to land at 250k vs. 372k reported earlier. Vulnerable Eurozone Retail Sales data has been ignored by market participants.
Gold eyes a sustained move towards $1,792
Gold price is trading on the front foot, awaiting a sustained move towards the $1,790-$1,792 supply zone. Strong US corporate earnings and economic data combined with the Chinese tech gains have lifted the overall market mood, despite ongoing China’s military threats against Taiwan.
Ripple’s legal counsel takes shot at SEC while XRP price scrambles to find support
XRP price shows no signs of slowing down after failing to stay above the $0.381 support level. This development has left the remittance token to find a harbor at $0.359, $0.349 or $0.340.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!