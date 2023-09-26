USD/INR Price Analysis: Climbs to 83.20-25 area, back closer to monthly swing high

- USD/INR scales higher for the second straight day and touches a multi-day top on Tuesday.
- The technical setup warrants some caution for bulls and before positioning for further gains.
- Any corrective decline towards the 83.00 mark could now be seen as a buying opportunity.
The USD/INR pair gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and climbs to a multi-day peak during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 83.20 area, up 0.15% for the day, and remain well within the striking distance of the monthly peak touched last week.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher and underpin the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a weaker tone around the equity markets – assists the safe-haven Greenback to stand tall near its highest level since December 2022 touched on Monday. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair.
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to gain any meaningful positive traction and warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 82.30 area, or the monthly top, before positioning for further appreciating move. The USD/INR pair might then surpass the all-time peak, around the 83.40-83.45 region touched on August 15, and aim to conquer the 84.00 round figure.
On the flip side, any corrective decline might now find some support near the 83.00 mark ahead of Friday's swing low, around the 82.80-82.75 region. This is closely followed by the upward-sloping 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the mid-82.00s, and the 200-day SMA, around the 82.35 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for the USD/INR pair, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Spot prices might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards the 82.00 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further and eventually drag the USD/INR pair to the July swing low, around the 81.70-81.65 region.
USD/INR daily chart
Techincal levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.1865
|Today Daily Change
|0.1100
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|83.0765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.0096
|Daily SMA50
|82.7822
|Daily SMA100
|82.5464
|Daily SMA200
|82.3638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.2529
|Previous Daily Low
|82.975
|Previous Weekly High
|83.8456
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5125
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.0812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.1468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.9501
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.8236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.2279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.5058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
