USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand, could aim to test all-time peak near 83.45

- USD/INR is seen consolidating in a narrow band just above the 83.00 mark.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful corrective slide is likely to get bought into and remain limited.
The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow range through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 83.00 mark and the setup suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the USD/INR pair is holding comfortably above technically significant 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – favour bullish traders and validate the near-term positive outlook. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond last week's swing high, around the 83.20-83.25 region, en route to the record high, around the 83.45 region touched in August, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide might continue to find some support near the 82.80 area or the weekly low. This is followed by the 100-day and the 200-day SMAs confluence, currently pegged around the 82.45-82.35 region, which should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and make the USD/INR pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide to the 82.00 mark.
The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the July monthly swing low, around the 81.70-81.65 region. Failure to defend the said support levels will suggest that USD/INR has topped out in the near term and pave the way for a meaningful corrective decline. Spot prices might then weaken towards the 81.35 intermediate support before eventually dropping towards testing sub-81.00 levels.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.0397
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0389
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|83.0786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.8992
|Daily SMA50
|82.6596
|Daily SMA100
|82.4494
|Daily SMA200
|82.3447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.2896
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7745
|Previous Weekly High
|83.3714
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.585
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.9712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.8055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.5325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.5626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.8356
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone
EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.
Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery
Gold is building on the previous recovery early Friday, marching toward $1,920, as it moves further away from the three-week low of $1,901 set Thursday. With the US Retail Sales and inflation data now out of the way, Gold investors look out for the preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data alongside the end-of-the-week flows for placing their trades.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.