USD/INR New York Price Forecast: US dollar consolidates recent drop near 75.00 vs. Indian rupee

By Flavio Tosti
  • The US dollar is consolidating vs. the Indian rupee as the market retreats from record highs. 
  • Further consolidation can be expected.   
 

USD/INR is consolidating the slide seen on Thursday near the 75.00 figure. However, the market might need to consolidate further with a potential test down to the 74.00 level. Bulls want to retake the 76.00 handle to travel towards the 77.00 and 78.00 resistances. 
    

Today last price 75.19
Today Daily Change 0.5100
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 74.68
 
Daily SMA20 74.3363
Daily SMA50 72.5945
Daily SMA100 71.9733
Daily SMA200 71.2399
 
Previous Daily High 77.14
Previous Daily Low 74.655
Previous Weekly High 76.275
Previous Weekly Low 73.705
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.6043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1907
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8433
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0067
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3583
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.3283
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.9767
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.8133

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

