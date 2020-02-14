USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback looking for directions vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR remains trapped in a tight range as the week comes to an end.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.20 support. 

 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. The spot is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 

The quote broke below a bear flag formation and challenged the 71.20 support level to then retest the 71.60 resistance. However, USD/INR has entered a tight range while remaining vulnerable below the 71.60/72.00 resistance zone. However, a close above the 72.00 figure on a daily basis would likely invalidate the bearish scenario and yields further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.4128
Today Daily Change 0.0828
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 71.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2892
Daily SMA50 71.1986
Daily SMA100 71.2279
Daily SMA200 70.6742
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.505
Previous Daily Low 71.2455
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3446
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2154
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1007
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9559
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4749
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.6197
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Germany reported a 0% growth in Q4 2019. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.

GBP/USD News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment February Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment February Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror

Sentiment to moderate slightly from an eight-month high. Current conditions index to edge higher, expectations to slip. Labor market performance is the key metric.

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand. 

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures