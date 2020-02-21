USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar advances vs. rupee, challenges 72.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading at levels last seen in early January. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 72.00 resistance.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, the USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The spot is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is rising to six-week highs while challenging the 72.00 figure. Bulls want a weekly close above the 72.00 level in order to target higher levels near 72.35 and 72.66. Support is seen near 71.60 and 71.20 levels.   
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.9815
Today Daily Change 0.1045
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 71.877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4014
Daily SMA50 71.273
Daily SMA100 71.2619
Daily SMA200 70.7082
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.997
Previous Daily Low 71.5255
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7056
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6027
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3283
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1312
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0742
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2713
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.5457

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

