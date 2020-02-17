USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback limited by 71.60 resistance vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR stays trapped in a tight range as the new week starts.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 71.20 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot broke below a bear flag pattern and challenged the 71.20 support level to retest the 71.60 resistance. However, USD/INR has entered a tight sideways market while remaining vulnerable below the 71.60/72.00 resistance zone. However, a daily close above the 72.00 figure would likely invalidate the bearish scenario and generates further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.368
Today Daily Change -0.2300
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 71.598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3172
Daily SMA50 71.2045
Daily SMA100 71.2373
Daily SMA200 70.6825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.6475
Previous Daily Low 71.2784
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4194
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3685
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1389
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9994
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7376
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.8771
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1067

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD is retreating toward 1.30 after UK PM Johnson said that he is "not seeking anything special from the EU" in upcoming talks. France's foreign minister said both sides could "rip off each other."

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. 

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

The Bitcoin Dominance chart hits key supports and bounces, impacting the crypto market. Price drops can be seen as buying opportunities, patience comes into play.

Read more

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures