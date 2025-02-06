- The Indian Rupee extends its decline in Thursday’s Asian session.
- Rising bets of RBI rate cuts and risk aversion continue to undermine the INR.
- The RBI interest rate decision and the US January employment report will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) extends its downside on Thursday. The local currency remains under selling pressure amid the expectation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might cut the interest rates on Friday. Additionally, global trade war concerns fuelled risk aversion among investors, weighing on the INR.
Nonetheless, the foreign exchange intervention by the RBI and a decline in crude oil prices might help limit the Indian Rupee’s losses. Later on Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs and Nonfarm Productivity will be released. The attention will shift to the RBI interest rate decision and the US January employment data on Friday.
Indian Rupee falls as India’s new RBI Governor is set to begin rate cuts
- Most of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the Indian central bank to lower the benchmark repurchase rate by at least 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% on Friday.
- HSBC India Composite PMI came in at 57.7 in January. This figure came in weaker than the previous reading and the estimation of 57.9.
- HSBC India Services PMI eased to a two-year low of 56.5 in January versus 56.8 prior, lower than expected.
- "India's services sector lost growth momentum in January, although the PMI remained well above the 50-break-even level. The business activity and new business PMI indices eased to their lowest levels since November 2022 and November 2023, respectively," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.
- The US Services PMI eased to 52.8 in January from 54.0 (revised from 54.1) in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday. This reading came in below the market consensus of 54.3.
- Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Thursday that he is happy to keep the Fed Funds on hold at the current level, adding that he will wait to see the net effect of Trump policies.
USD/INR maintains its positive trend
The Indian Rupee trades in negative territory on the day. The bullish view of the USD/INR pair prevails, characterized by the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/INR appreciation as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves beyond the 70.00 mark.
The first upside barrier for USD/INR emerges at 87.49, an all-time high. Bullish candlesticks and buying pressure above this level might attract the pair to the 88.00 psychological level.
On the other hand, the 87.05-87.00 area acts as an initial support level for the pair, representing the low of February 5 and the round mark. More bearish candles or consistent trading below the mentioned level, the bears could take control and drag USD/INR down to 86.51, the low of February 3.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY off lows, stays heavy near 152.00 on hawkish BoJ commentary
USD/JPY is off the lows but remains heavy near 152.00 in Thursday's Asian trading. BoJ policymaker Tamura backs further rate hikes, providing a fresh leg higher in the Japanese Yen. Broad US Dollar weakness and a cautious mood also add to the pair's downside.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6250 as US Dollar finds demand
AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on a three-day-old recovery move from a multi-year low and drops toward 0.6250 following the release of dismal Goods Trade Balance data from Australia. Further, a modest US Dollar uptick, February RBA rate cut bets and US-China trade war fears weigh on the pair.
Gold looks to mid-tier US data, Fedspeak for fresh impetus
Gold price consolidates recent gains above $2,850 early Thursday, awaits US data, Fedspeak. Ebbing trade war fears, USD/JPY sell-off weigh on the US Dollar amid mixed US ISM and ADP data. Gold price remains overbought on the daily time frame, risking a pullback in the near term.
Can an altcoin season occur without a rally in Ethereum? Crypto community debates
Ethereum's struggles in recent months have raised questions about whether the second-largest cryptocurrency is stifling altcoin gains.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.