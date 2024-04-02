Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.

The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.

The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is '..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. USD/INR maintains a bullish bias in the longer term since the pair rose above a nearly four-month-old descending trend channel last week. In the near term, USD/INR remains above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which lies above the 50 midline. This indicates more room for further upside. A bullish break past a high of November 10, 2023, at 83.49 could spur a rally to an all-time high of 83.70 en route to 84.00 (psychological level). On the other hand, a break below the support level near a high of March 21 at 83.20 would sustain its bearish move to 83.00 (round mark, the 100-day EMA), followed by a low of March 14 at 82.80.

Indian Rupee (INR) trades with mild negative bias on Tuesday, despite the firmer US Dollar (USD) and weaker-than-expected Indian data. India’s HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data rose to 59.1 in March from the flash estimate of 56.9, below the market consensus of 59.2. The INR loses some ground after the release of PMI data. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will schedule its first bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for Wednesday to Friday. Various polls indicate that the RBI will keep the repo rate steady at 6.50% in the upcoming meeting as it weighs robust domestic economic growth prospects amid sticky food inflation, while Fed officials hinted at potential rate cuts later this year. The high-for-longer rate narrative in India might lift the INR and create a tailwind for the USD/INR pair. Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the RBI interest rate decision and the US March Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.