USD/INR edges lower as Indian Rupee receives support from expected foreign inflows

- The Indian Rupee appreciates as Indian bonds are scheduled to be included in J.P. Morgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index on June 28.
- Foreign investors have invested around $10 billion into the securities eligible to join J.P. Morgan’s index.
- US GDP Annualized (Q1) is expected to show a slight increase of 1.4% from the previous growth of 1.3%.
The Indian Rupee (INR) recovers its recent losses on Thursday due to receiving support from the expectations of foreign inflows. Indian bonds are set to enter the JP Morgan Emerging Market (EM) Bond Index on June 28. Foreign investors have already invested approximately $10 billion into the securities eligible to join JPMorgan’s index, according to Business Standard. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs anticipates at least $30 billion more in inflows in the coming months as India’s weighting on the index steadily rises to 10%.
The US Dollar (USD) depreciates possibly due to traders’ anticipation of Friday’s Core PCE Price Index inflation, projected to decrease year-over-year to 2.6% from the previous 2.8%. This data is seen as the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. Market participants are hoping that signs of easing inflation will encourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) to consider rate cuts sooner rather than later.
- Lower crude Oil prices could support the Indian Rupee, the currency of the world's third-largest oil consumer after the United States and China. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price edges lower to near $80.30, at the time of writing. Crude oil prices received pressure after a surprise build in US crude stockpiles, which raised concerns about weakening demand from the world’s top oil consumers.
- Reuters cited Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeating her view on Tuesday that holding the policy rate steady for some time will likely be enough to bring inflation under control. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said it would be appropriate to cut interest rates "at some point," given significant progress on inflation and a gradual cooling of the labor market, though she remained vague about the timing of the easing.
- The S&P Global Ratings retained its growth forecast for India at 6.8% for FY25, citing high interest rates and government spending boosting demand in the non-agricultural sectors.
- On Tuesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India is on the verge of a major structural shift in its growth trajectory, moving towards sustained 8% GDP growth. Das attributes this growth to several key drivers, including structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), reported by The Economic Times.
- India is expected to become a $4 trillion economy in 2025, surpassing Japan by early next fiscal year to become the world's fourth largest economy, according to Indian Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal.
Technical analysis: USD/INR holds position around 83.50
The USD/INR trades around 83.50 on Thursday. The analysis of the daily chart shows a broadening pattern, indicating increasing volatility. This pattern suggests a potential correction before moving lower. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly above the 50 level, and a break below this level could signal a bearish bias.
Immediate support is at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 83.40. A break below this level could push the USD/INR pair toward the lower boundary of the broadening bottom at around 83.30.
On the upside, resistance is expected at the upper boundary of the broadening formation at around 83.70, followed by the psychological level of 84.00.
USD/INR: Daily Chart
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. The US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.14%
|0.16%
|0.20%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|0.26%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.15%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
