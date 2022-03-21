USD/INR Price Analysis: Aims to recapture 77.00 on bullish flag formation

- USD/INR looks to reclaim 77.17 on a bullish flag formation.
- The RSI (14) needs to violate 60.00, which may set a bullish stage for the asset.
- Bears are hopeful below 200-period EMA at 75.73.
The USD/INR pair has been trading sideways in a range of 75.90-76.20 but with a bearish bias amid the absence of a fresh trigger for further guidance.
On a four-hour scale, the USD/INR is trading in a bullish flag formation, which signals a directionless move after a strong upside move and leads to a further movement toward the north if consolidation displays a decisive breakout.
Generally, a rangebound move after a rally denotes initiation of bids by investors who didn’t capitalize upon the initial rally or those participants place longs, which prefer to enter in an auction once a bullish stage is set in.
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is trading at 75.73, which will remain major support for the asset going forward.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a lackluster move. However, greenback bulls may be delighted if the RSI (14) violates 60.00.
For the upside, USD/INR needs to surpass March 16 high at 76.43. This will send the pair towards March 14 high at 76.76, which will be followed by March 8 high at 77.17.
On the contrary, bulls may lose control if the asset slips below 200-period EMA at 75.73, which will drag the pair to March 2 low at 75.48. Breach of the latter will push the pair lower to February 25 low at 75.07.
USD/INR four-hour chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.0705
|Today Daily Change
|0.1024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|75.9681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.9028
|Daily SMA50
|75.1749
|Daily SMA100
|75.0275
|Daily SMA200
|74.6478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.2095
|Previous Daily Low
|75.9611
|Previous Weekly High
|76.7592
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.7572
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.7978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.6346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.1314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.2946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.3798
