USD/INR Price Analysis: Aims to recapture 77.00 on bullish flag formation

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR looks to reclaim 77.17 on a bullish flag formation.
  • The RSI (14) needs to violate 60.00, which may set a bullish stage for the asset.
  • Bears are hopeful below 200-period EMA at 75.73.

The USD/INR pair has been trading sideways in a range of 75.90-76.20 but with a bearish bias amid the absence of a fresh trigger for further guidance.

On a four-hour scale, the USD/INR is trading in a bullish flag formation, which signals a directionless move after a strong upside move and leads to a further movement toward the north if consolidation displays a decisive breakout.

Generally, a rangebound move after a rally denotes initiation of bids by investors who didn’t capitalize upon the initial rally or those participants place longs, which prefer to enter in an auction once a bullish stage is set in.

The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is trading at 75.73, which will remain major support for the asset going forward.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a lackluster move. However, greenback bulls may be delighted if the RSI (14) violates 60.00.

For the upside, USD/INR needs to surpass March 16 high at 76.43. This will send the pair towards March 14 high at 76.76, which will be followed by March 8 high at 77.17.

On the contrary, bulls may lose control if the asset slips below 200-period EMA at 75.73, which will drag the pair to March 2 low at 75.48. Breach of the latter will push the pair lower to February 25 low at 75.07.

USD/INR four-hour chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.0705
Today Daily Change 0.1024
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 75.9681
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9028
Daily SMA50 75.1749
Daily SMA100 75.0275
Daily SMA200 74.6478
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.2095
Previous Daily Low 75.9611
Previous Weekly High 76.7592
Previous Weekly Low 75.7572
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.883
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.7978
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6346
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.1314
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2946
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.3798

 

 

