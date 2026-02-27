GBP/USD Price Forecast: 20-day EMA acts as key barrier, downside likely below 1.3430

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades marginally higher to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair ticks up as the US Dollar edges down amid sliding United States (US) Treasury yields. 10-year US bond yields have fallen to near 4%, the lowest level seen in over a year.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.60.

In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to the US PPI data to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

Though investors have underpinned the Pound Sterling against the US Dollar, the former underperforms its other peers on firm expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will deliver an interest rate cut in the March policy meeting. For more cues on the United Kingdom (UK) interest rate outlook, investors will focus on the BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill’s speech, which is scheduled at 13:00 GMT.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades higher to near 1.3492 as of writing. The near-term bias stands neutral with a slight downside tilt as spot hovers just below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3550.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the 40.00 level. The overall momentum seems muted unless the oscillator breaks below that level.

Initial resistance emerges at the 20-day EMA around 1.3550, with a daily close above this barrier needed to reopen the path toward the 1.3680 area and the 1.3830 January high. On the downside, immediate support is located at the February 19 low of 1.3434, aligned with recent lows, and a break below the same would expose a deeper pullback toward the 1.3360 region.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)