- The index navigates the lower end of the range near 106.00.
- US yields look steady around Wednesday’s close across the curve.
- Weekly Claims, Philly Fed Index next on tap in the US docket.
The USD Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, alternates gains with losses just above the 106.00 region on Thursday.
USD Index focuses on upcoming data
The index continues to struggle to leave behind the recent weakness and gyrates around the low-106.00s against the backdrop of a mild bias towards the risk-associated universe.
The offered stance in the buck so far comes pari passu with the lack of traction in US yields across the curve, at a time when investors seem to have practically digested the likeliness of a discussion of a pivot at the next Fed event on December 14.
In the US data space, usual Initial Claims are due seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Building Permits and Housing Starts. In addition, FOMC’s M.Bowman (permanent voter, centrist) and P.Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist) are also due to speak.
What to look for around USD
Price action around the dollar remains depressed and relegates the index to navigate in the area of multi-month lows near the 106.00 zone.
In the meantime, the greenback is expected to remain under the microscope amidst persistent investors’ repricing of a probable slower pace of the Fed’s rate path in the upcoming months.
Key events in the US this week: Building Permits, Initial Jobless Claims, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Index (Thursday) - CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US midterm elections. Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.04% at 106.24 and the breakdown of 105.34 (monthly low November 15) would open the door to 105.00 (200-day SMA) and finally 104.63 (monthly low August 10). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 109.13 (100-day SMA) seconded by 110.81 (55-day SMA) and then 113.14 (monthly high November 3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD struggles to hold above 1.1900, eyes on UK budget
GBPUSD climbed above 1.1900 in the early European morning but lost its traction. Investors refrain from betting on further Pound Sterling strength while waiting for British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to present the Autumn Budget to parliament later in the day.
EURUSD stays below 1.0400 ahead of EU inflation data
EURUSD moves up and down in a tight channel below 1.0400 early Thursday while waiting for the next catalyst. October Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices will be featured in the European docket ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US and Fedspeak.
Gold declines toward $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward $1,760 in the European session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gather recovery momentum.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price tries to break above the ongoing range, extending from $0.316 to $0.403. Invalidation of this bullish outlook will occur if Ripple holders fail to defend the $0.316 barrier.
US Retail Sales true story
The Retail Sales data is not adjusted for inflation. This means higher prices for essential items can drive retail sales higher even if the consumer is actually slowing and trying to spend less.