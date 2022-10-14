- The index attempts a recovery following Thursday’s pullback.
- US yields correct lower after the post-CPI jump.
- Retail Sales, flash Consumer Sentiment next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks and looks to reclaim the 113.00 neighbourhood at the end of the week.
USD Index focuses on data
The index manages to attract some buyers after the sharp decline following higher-than-expected inflation figures during September (+8.2% YoY).
The daily bounce in the dollar comes in tandem with a corrective move in US yields across the curve after hitting fresh multi-year highs in the previous session. The underlying robust momentum in yields appears bolstered by the already firm conviction of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed at the November 2 gathering, which remains propped up by the persistent elevated inflation.
In the US data space, Retail Sales and the flash Michigan Consumer Sentiment will take centre stage later in the NA session along with Business Inventories and Export/Import Prices.
What to look for around USD
The dollar gives some signs of life following the steep drop in the wake of the release of US inflation figures during September.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the index.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Retail Sales, Flash Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.19% at 112.66 and faces the next up barrier at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) followed by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high). On the other hand, the breakdown of 110.05 (weekly low October 4) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9800, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback, despite the risk-rally on European markets and weaker Treasury yields. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 amid falling Gilt yields, US data eyed
GBP/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.1300, as UK Gilt yields tumble on the final day of the BOE bond buyback. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off weaker yields and rebounds ahead of the Retail Sales and UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,670, extending the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low, as global markets turn cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday’s key US consumer-centric data.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.