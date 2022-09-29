- The index picks up pace and advances sharply to 113.75/80.
- US yields regain upside traction and reclaim ground lost.
- Final Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Initial Claims next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the USD Index (DXY), leaves behind part of Wednesday’s steep decline and advances to the 113.75/80 band on Thursday.
USD Index now looks to data
Following Wednesday’s acute retracement, the index resumes the uptrend and advances to the upper-113.00s amidst the resumption of the weak note in the risk complex and the march north in US yields across the curve.
Indeed, the dollar leaves behind Wednesday’s corrective move and refocuses on the 114.00 neighbourhood, as investors continue to reprice the tighter-for-longer stance from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday’s “technical” knee-jerk in the buck was somehow expected as per the extreme overbought conditions of DXY in past sessions.
In the US calendar, the final Q2 GDP Growth Rate will take centre stage along with usual weekly Claims and speeches by St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, hawk), Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawk) and San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2024 voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
Bulls regain the upper hand after Wednesday’s correction and prompt the dollar to re-shift its focus to the 114.00 hurdle and beyond.
Propping up the dollar’s underlying positive stance appears the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Final Q2 GDP Grow Rate, Initial Claims (Thursday) – PCE/Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending. Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation over a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.92% at 113.75 and a breakout of 114.76 (2022 high September 28) would expose 115.00 (round level) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high). On the downside, the next contention aligns at 109.35 (weekly low September 20) seconded by 107.68 (monthly low September 13) and finally 107.58 (weekly low August 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD extends slide, trades below 1.0800
GBP/USD failed to build on Wednesday's gains and dropped below 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs on the pair as investors keep a close eye on UK gilt markets following the BoE's intervention.
Gold turns south and falls below $1,650 as US yields rebound
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to regather bullish momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.