USD Index Price Analysis: The bullish outlook remains in place

- DXY comes under pressure following recent peaks.
- A move to 108.00 still appears in store near term.
DXY faces some selling pressure after climbing to new 2023 tops in the 107.30/35 band on Tuesday.
In light of the ongoing price action, extra gains appear likely in the dollar for the time being. Once the index clears the YTD high of 107.34 (October 3), it could encourage bulls to challenge the weekly peak at 107.99 (November 21 2022) just ahead of the round level at 108.00.
In the meantime, while above the key 200-day SMA, today at 103.13, the outlook for the index is expected to remain constructive.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.57
|Today Daily Change
|74
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|107.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.57
|Daily SMA50
|104.05
|Daily SMA100
|103.35
|Daily SMA200
|103.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.35
|Previous Daily Low
|106.8
|Previous Weekly High
|106.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.52
|Previous Monthly High
|106.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector increased at a much softer pace than expected in September, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2150 as USD continues to weaken
GBP/USD extended its daily rebound and advanced beyond 1.2150 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under bearish pressure after ADP reported that private sector employment rose by only 89,000 in September, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold recovers toward $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed toward $1,830 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.8% following the disappointing ADP jobs data and supports XAU/USD.
ETH staking could gain short-term preference over bonds despite record yields
The Ethereum staking market has experienced a notable surge, according to data from StakingRewards. In the past 24 hours, the number of staked ETH increased by 32.8%.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium
What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.