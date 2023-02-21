USD Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 104.66

- The index reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Tuesday.
- Further rebound could see the monthly high near 104.70 revisited.
DXY picks up pace and advances to 2-day highs past the 104.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.
The ongoing price action favours some consolidation in the upper end of the range. Immediately to the upside now comes the February top at 104.66 (February 17), while the surpass of this level exposes a probable move to the 2023 high at 105.63 (January 6) in the not-so-distant future.
In the longer run, while below the 200-day SMA at 106.44, the outlook for the index remains negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.08
|Today Daily Change
|39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|103.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.85
|Daily SMA50
|103.3
|Daily SMA100
|105.53
|Daily SMA200
|106.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.09
|Previous Daily Low
|103.76
|Previous Weekly High
|104.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.54
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.39
