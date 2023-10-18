USD Index Price Analysis: Decent support emerges around 106.00

- DXY picks up upside traction and reverses two daily pullbacks in a row.
- The continuation of the rebound targets the 106.80 region.
DXY leaves behind the pessimism seen in the first half of the week and revisits the low-106.00s on Wednesday.
In case the bullish impulse accelerates, the surpass of the weekly high of 106.78 (October 12) could encourage the index to embark on a potential test of the 2023 top of 107.34 (October 3) in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, while above the key 200-day SMA, today at 103.25, the outlook for the index is expected to remain constructive.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.28
|Today Daily Change
|37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|106.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.2
|Daily SMA50
|104.89
|Daily SMA100
|103.6
|Daily SMA200
|103.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.52
|Previous Daily Low
|106.02
|Previous Weekly High
|106.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.54
|Previous Monthly High
|106.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.97
