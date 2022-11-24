The US Dollar Index is close to testing the recent intra-day low from 15th November at 105.34. However, economists at MUFG believe that the USD sell-off does not have too much further to go.
FOMC minutes fail to provide conviction for higher terminal rate
“The release of the FOMC minutes last night in our view failed to provide enough conviction to the belief expressed by Fed Chair Powell that the terminal rate for the fed funds would need to be higher than the September media dot implied (4.625%).”
“The US Dollar will remain vulnerable to speculation of an end to the tightening cycle. The 2s10s continues to invert and is indicative of a growing belief that inflation risks are receding but with the Fed not in a position to pause. But the escalation of covid infections to record high levels in China and recession in Europe also mean there are limits to the scale of USD selling that should mean this long Dollar squeeze does not have too much further to go.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after ECB Accounts Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade modestly higher on the day above 1.0400 as trading action turns subdued on Thanksgiving day. The ECB's October meeting account showed that some members preferred a 50 bps hike but this comment had no impact on the Euro.
GBP/USD climbes to fresh multi-month highs near 1.2150
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level in over three months near 1.2150. Bank of England policymakers' hawkish comments and the broad-based US Dollar weakness fuel the pair's extended rally on Thursday.
Gold closes in on $1,760 despite thin holiday trading
Gold price continues to edge higher toward $1,760 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although US markets are closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the US Dollar stays under selling pressure and helps XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
If Federal Trade Commission blocks Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard buyout, ATVI stock may sink 25%
ATVI stock promptly lost 4% in Wednesday’s afterhours trade after a story in Politico claimed that officials at the FTC were skeptical of Microsoft’s argument that its planned takeover of the video game designer would not produce monopoly power in the gaming industry.