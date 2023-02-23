USD Index hovers around 104.50 ahead of key data

- The index meets some initial resistance in the 104.50 region.
- FOMC Minutes noted some members favoured a 50 bps rate hike.
- Another revision of Q4 GDP, Initial Claims next on tap in the docket.
The USD Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, struggles for direction in the mid-104.00s on Thursday.
USD Index looks to data, Fedspeak
The upside momentum in the index appears to have met some initial resistance in the 104.50 zone so far this week.
In the meantime, the cautious trade appears to prevail on Thursday ahead of the release of the US inflation figures tracked by the PCE on Friday – the Fed’s preferred gauge.
The monthly rally in the dollar remains underpinned by the hawkish narrative from Fed speakers as well as the resilient stance of the US economy, particularly in the labour market.
Furthermore, and despite there were no surprises at the publication of the FOMC Minutes late on Wednesday, participants did reiterate that further evidence is still needed to assess a convincing loss of traction of the inflation pressures.
Moving forward, the US data space will see another revision of the Q4 GDP Growth Rate, usual weekly Claims and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
What to look for around USD
The dollar faces an initial up barrier near 104.50 ahead of the release of key US results, particularly the PCE for the month of January (due on Friday).
The probable pivot/impasse in the Fed’s normalization process narrative is expected to remain in the centre of the debate along with the hawkish message from Fed speakers, all after US inflation figures for the month of January showed consumer prices are still elevated, the labour market remains tight and the economy maintains its resilience.
The loss of traction in wage inflation – as per the latest US jobs report - however, seems to lend some support to the view that the Fed’s tightening cycle have started to impact on the still robust US labour markets somewhat.
Key events in the US this week: Advanced Q4 GDP Growth Rate, Initial Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment, New Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. shrinking odds for a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.09% at 104.40 and faces the next hurdle at 104.66 (monthly high February 27) seconded by 105.63 (2023 high January 6) and then 106.45 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the breach of 102.58 (weekly low February 14) would open the door to 100.82 (2023 low February 2) wand finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0600 ahead of Eurozone inflation
EUR/USD is holding a rebound above 1.0600 in the early European morning. Investors remain on the edge amid hawkish Fed and ECB rate hike expectations, awaiting a fresh batch of the Eurozone and US economic data for a fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2050 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2050 in early Europe. A broad-based US Dollar pullback amid a mixed market sentiment is lending support to the pair. Brexit-related news and US data are in focus after Brexit deal talks stalled on Wednesday.
Gold sees pullback before targeting $1,804 support
Gold price is coming up for some air on Thursday after witnessing three straight days of dismal performances. Gold price witnessed a good up and down session on Wednesday, courtesy of the brewing geopolitical tensions and the hawkish Fed Minutes meeting.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems.
Core PCE in focus, what’s the trade?
The PCE print is the personal consumption expenditures print that measures the spending on goods and services by the citizens of the United States. Around 2012 the PCE index became the main inflation index used by the Fed to inform its policy decisions.