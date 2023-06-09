USD Index advances modestly to the 103.40 region

- The index regains composure and bounces off lows near 103.30.
- The buying interest in the risk complex takes a breather.
- Investors expect the Fed to pause its hiking cycle next June.
The greenback, when gauged by the USD Index (DXY), regains its smile and manages to rebound from recent weekly lows near 103.30 on Friday.
USD Index looks at risk trends
The index picks up some upside traction following Thursday’s strong retracement to the area of 2-week lows around 103.30.
The bullish attempt in the dollar comes on the back of some profit taking in the risk complex in light of the recent strong advance, while expectations of a Fed impasse at the June event remain firm for the time being.
Moving forward, the index could move into a consolidative phase ahead of the release of crucial US inflation figures next week, just before the FOMC meeting.
There are no scheduled releases on the US docket for Friday.
What to look for around USD
The index seems to have met some initial contention around the 103.30 region so far this week.
In the meantime, bets of another 25 bps at the Fed’s next gathering in June reversed course in spite of the steady resilience of key US fundamentals (employment and prices, mainly), denting the recent rally in the dollar and favouring a further decline in US yields.
Bolstering a pause by the Fed instead appears to be the extra tightening of credit conditions in response to uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.07% at 103.38 and the breakout of 104.69 (monthly high May 31) would open the door to 105.45 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the other hand, the next support comes at 103.29 (monthly low June 8) seconded by 102.99 (100-day SMA) and finally 102.50 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0750 as markets reassess Fed, ECB bets after a blow
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0780-75 as it consolidates the biggest daily jump since March heading into Friday’s European session. The Euro pair portrays the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and positioning for the next week’s top-tier data/events.
GBP/USD grinds below 1.2600 within fortnight-old bullish channel
GBP/USD buyers take a breather at the highest level in one month, making rounds to 1.2550 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable bulls pause after posting the biggest daily gain since early March the previous day.
Gold could recapture 21 DMA resistance if RSI turns bullish Premium
Gold price is consolidating Thursday’s impressive rebound from near $1,940, having yo-yoed within a $30 weekly range. Gold price could see a range breakout on Friday should the end-of-the-week flows trigger intense volatility.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
Jobless claims may offer well-timed comfort for the Federal Reserve
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it.