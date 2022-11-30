The US Dollar Index has now dropped around 7.5% from a multi-decade peak in late September. But the US Dollar should benefit from renewed bouts of risk aversion, along with shifting market views on Fed policy, accoding to economists at UBS.
EUR/USD to drop back to 0.96 by March-2023
“During 2023, the US rate hike cycle is likely to end, and the US Dollar should weaken when the cycle draws to a close. However, while the Dollar did not benefit from the risk-off mood at the start of this week, a further burst of strength is likely in the coming months.”
“The decline in US inflation may be less smooth than investors appear to be assuming, and setbacks on inflation could revive concerns over the extent of monetary tightening.”
“Downside risks for the global economy could also cause renewed safe-haven flows into the Dollar.”
“We expect the Euro to fall back to 0.96 versus the US Dollar by March, down from 1.04 at present.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0350 ahead of EU inflation, Powell
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains above 1.0350 in the early European morning this Wednesday. The US Dollar retreats further amid a better market mood. All eyes remain on the Eurozone inflation, US ADP and Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.1940 as US Dollar refreshes day’s low, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
GBP/USD has sensed responsive buying action around 1.1940 as risk aversion loses luster. The Bank of England is expected to advance its interest rates to 4.25% in Q1CY2023. GBP/USD has gained strength after testing the 200-EMA around 1.1960.
Gold bulls seek validation from $1,760 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price remains firmer for the second consecutive day, bounces off 10-DMA, short-term key support. Fed Powell’s first speech after November, hawkish hopes tease Gold sellers.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price action has spiked 5% over the last 24 hours, hinting at the start of an optimistic scenario. Previous publications have already explored why BTC is ready for a bear market rally from both short-term and long-term outlooks.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: EUR/USD fate hinges on confirmation of peak inflation Premium
ECB President Christine Lagarde told European lawmakers on Monday that Eurozone inflation hasn’t peaked after reaching the highest levels on record in October. Will the Preliminary Eurozone inflation print confirm a peak in inflation?