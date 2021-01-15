USD/ILS surges higher to target the 2011 low at 3.3514 – Commerzbank

USD/ILS made a key day reversal which changed its medium-term trend from bearish to bullish. The pair formed a low at 3.1131 and is now heading back towards the 2011 low at 3.3514, per Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“Now that a key day reversal has been made yesterday and a clear rise above the two-month resistance line at 3.2001 has been seen the 3.2605/45 mid-to-late December highs and also at the 3.2792 December 7 high are targeted.”
“Once USD/ILS has risen and closed above the 3.2792 high on a weekly chart closing basis, a bullish reversal will have been confirmed with the 2011 low at 3.3514 then being back in the frame.”
“Slips should find support between the breached two-month resistance line and the 55-day moving average at 3.2000/3.1868.”
“Below the recent low at 3.1131 lie the June 1994 and August 1995 highs and also the March 1996 lows at 3.0790/3.0570. These we do not expect to be revisited.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
