USD/IDR technical analysis: Multiple falling trendlines question latest pullback

- USD/IDR recovers from mid-September lows.
- The upside break of near-term key resistance lines can challenge October high.
Not only a descending trend line since mid-October but falling resistance lines from October 08 also question the USD/IDR pair’s recent recovery. The pair currently trades near 14,050 ahead of the European session opening on Monday.
Should prices rally beyond 14,070 and 14,120 resistances, October 16 high of 14,228 and the previous month top surrounding 14,275 will be on the bulls’ radar.
Meanwhile, 14,000 and the monthly low near 13,930 can keep sellers in check ahead of challenging them with the September month bottom close to 13,880.
While sustained strength of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) favor the buyers, multiple trend lines can keep repeating the recent sideways to negative trading pattern intact.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14048.7
|Today Daily Change
|34.7000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|14014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14060.53
|Daily SMA50
|14096.416
|Daily SMA100
|14119.255
|Daily SMA200
|14161.4363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14069.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13995
|Previous Weekly High
|14089.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|13931.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14041.041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14023.459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13982.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13951.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13908.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14057.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14100.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14131.8333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears take a breather above 1.1000 ahead of a Big week
Sellers catch their breather after the five-day losing streak, allowing a brief phase of consolidation in EUR/USD above the 1.1000, having tested the three-week lows of 1.1017 reached last Friday. All eyes remain on trade, US inflation and Eurozone GDP numbers.
GBP/USD stops further declines ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD seesaws near three-week low after Moody’s cut UK outlook to negative. The broad USD strength and market’s cautious mood ahead of the key British data limit pair’s moves. The UK data dump in the spotlight amid the US holiday.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 109.00 amid risk-off
USD/JPY retraces from fresh five-month high and battles 109.00, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot is further pressured by negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.