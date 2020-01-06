USD/IDR Technical Analysis: MACD turns bullish for the first time in a month

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR confronts 50-day SMA after breaking monthly trend line resistance (now support).
  • 200-day SMA and a descending trend line since early-August will challenge the Bulls.

USD/IDR trades around 13,964 ahead of the European session on Monday. That said, the pair recently crossed a one-month-old falling trend line and rose to the 50-day SMA.

Buyers will look for sustained trading beyond a 50-day SMA level of 14,022 to escalate the recovery towards 200-day SMA and medium-term resistance line, around 14,140 and 14,210 respectively.

Read: Official: Bank Indonesia intervenes to stabilize markets

In a case where prices manage to remain strong beyond 14,210, multiple tops marked during mid-August around 14,360 will lure buyers.

On the flip side, a daily closing below the resistance-turned-support, around 13,970,  will keep dragging the quote to the last-week’s low near 13,840.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13963.3
Today Daily Change 17.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 13945.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13952.0912
Daily SMA50 14022.0959
Daily SMA100 14080.2595
Daily SMA200 14139.4367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13970.5
Previous Daily Low 13858
Previous Weekly High 13976.043
Previous Weekly Low 13835
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13927.525
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13900.975
Daily Pivot Point S1 13878.8333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13812.1667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13766.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13991.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14037.1667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14103.8333

 

 

Signatures