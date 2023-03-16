USD/IDR: Still constructive on the Rupiah amid volatile markets – TDS

The Indonesian Rupiah is down 0.7% against the US Dollar this month, the biggest decliner among major Asia FX. Nevertheless, economists at TD Securities remain constructive on IDR.
Holding jets before going short USD/IDR
“BI is not sounding overly concerned on FX now, sticking to its stance that it stands ready to intervene to stabilise the currency.”
“We still remain constructive on IDR as real yields are positive across the curve and should support bond inflows, giving a boost to IDR.”
“Amid volatile markets, we will hold our jets before going short USD/IDR.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0600 amid renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0600 following the inconsistent reaction to the ECB's 50 bps hike and President Lagarde's remarks on the policy outlook. Improving market mood seems to be weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose above 1.2100 after having dropped below 1.2030 earlier in the day. The sharp rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following the mixed opening doesn't allow the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold turns negative below $1,920 as US yields rebound
Gold price reversed its direction and declined below $1,920 in the American session, erasing all of its daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.5% on improving risk sentiment, weighing on XAU/USD.
Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum’s most awaited airdrop of 2023 is expected on March 23
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, has announced its airdrop scheduled for March 23. The Arbitrum Foundation said that ARB will be airdropped to community members and DAOs.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.